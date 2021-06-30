NuVasive receives CE mark approval for Pulse platform
Jun. 30, 2021
- NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) announces that the Pulse platform received CE Mark approval for its latest design update; clinical evaluations are underway in multiple countries throughout Europe.
- "There is a substantial opportunity for enabling technology adoption in spine surgery, and we are leveraging our expertise in proceduralization to introduce Pulse. This next generation of enabling technology has applications that can be utilized in every spine procedure," said Massimo Calafiore, executive vice president, Global Business Units at NuVasive.
- Pulse is designed to increase safety, efficiency, and procedural reproducibility, while addressing some of the most common clinical challenges in spine surgery.