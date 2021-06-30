Hall of Fame Resort falls after new short report from Bleecker Street Research
Jun. 30, 2021 9:03 AM ETHall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), DLPNHOFV, DLPNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) ticked lower, down 1.5%, in premarket trading after a new short report from Bleecker Street Research.
- Bleecker Street writes that the company non-fungible token or NFT offering was an "unmitigated disaster" as the "crown jewel" of the collection failed to meet its reserve price.
- The short report also alleges HOFV's 2026 guidance "seems almost impossibly unrealistic, and perhaps the worst of any 2020 SPAC."
- Bleecker Street is short HOFV.
- HOFV short interest 7.8% of float.
- In April, Hall of Fame Resort shares jump on collaboration with Dolphin Entertainment and H2H for first NFT offering.