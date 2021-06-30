Hut 8 Mining purchases 11K new MicroBT Miners for $44M

Jun. 30, 2021 9:07 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) executed a $44.4M purchase of 11,090 MicroBT M30S, M30S+ and M31S miners from SuperAcme Technology (Hong Kong) representing ~$44/Terahash.
  • The miners delivery is expected to commence in October 2021 with full deployment seen completed by December 2021.
  • This purchase complements a smaller purchase of 863 M30S+ and M30S miners made earlier this week that is expected to be delivered and fully deployed in July 2021.
  • With both purchases and full deployment, anticipated production capacity increase is expected to be 1.081 E/H, which combined with earlier announced investments, should bring Hut 8's total installed capacity to ~2.5 E/H.
  • The new fleet of miners is expected to make up the first operational fleet in Hut 8 Mining's planned 100 MW facility being developed in partnership with Validus Power.
  • In the current bitcoin network dynamics, these hashrate installations are expected to increase Hut 8's current average production from 6.5–7.5 Bitcoin per day, to 14–16 Bitcoin per day.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.