Hut 8 Mining purchases 11K new MicroBT Miners for $44M
Jun. 30, 2021 9:07 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) executed a $44.4M purchase of 11,090 MicroBT M30S, M30S+ and M31S miners from SuperAcme Technology (Hong Kong) representing ~$44/Terahash.
- The miners delivery is expected to commence in October 2021 with full deployment seen completed by December 2021.
- This purchase complements a smaller purchase of 863 M30S+ and M30S miners made earlier this week that is expected to be delivered and fully deployed in July 2021.
- With both purchases and full deployment, anticipated production capacity increase is expected to be 1.081 E/H, which combined with earlier announced investments, should bring Hut 8's total installed capacity to ~2.5 E/H.
- The new fleet of miners is expected to make up the first operational fleet in Hut 8 Mining's planned 100 MW facility being developed in partnership with Validus Power.
- In the current bitcoin network dynamics, these hashrate installations are expected to increase Hut 8's current average production from 6.5–7.5 Bitcoin per day, to 14–16 Bitcoin per day.