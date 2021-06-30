International Stem Cell completes early-stage Parkinson's disease trial
- International Stem Cell (OTC:ISCO) announces the completion of its dose escalating phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of its lead candidate, ISC-hpNSC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD).
- The safety evaluation is based on the initial 12 months of safety data from three cohorts with low to high dose strengths.
- The company said the percentage of OFF-Time, which is the time during the day when levodopa medication is not performing optimally and PD symptoms return, decreased an average 47% from the baseline at 12 months post transplantation in cohort 2.
- The quality of life of the patients as measured by the Parkinson's Disease Quality of Life Score-39 ((PDQ-39)) Summary Index, improved 43% for the second cohort at twelve months post-transplantation.
- In all three cohorts there have been no serious adverse effects related to the transplanted ISC-hpNSC cells, the company said.