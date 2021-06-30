Norfolk Southern slotted as top rails pick at Credit Suisse
Jun. 30, 2021 9:14 AM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Credit Suisse names Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) a top pick on its view that the rails stock will surprise to the upside.
- The firm thinks a positive mix in Q2 for Norfolk Southern will lead to an earnings beat, which is seen being a potential positive catalyst to re- engage fundamental investors whose interest has faded.
- "And when considering that NS has been the worst performer over the last month, we like the set up heading into the print. Given that we now see 24% upside (the most in the group)."
- Norfolk Southern is anticipated to report earnings during the third or fourth week of July. Norfolk Southern has topped profit expectations in ten of the last twelve quarters.