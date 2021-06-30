KKR teams up with Crossover Energy Partners to speed energy transition

Jun. 30, 2021

  • Crossover Energy Partners will oversee the origination, development, financing, construction, and long-term operation of clean energy projects in collaboration with KKR’s (NYSE:KKR) infrastructure team.
  • The relationship will focus on the origination of structured power purchase agreements, tolling agreements, build-transfer agreements, as well as offtake optimization contract structuring, and pursuing new opportunities in growth segments such as electric vehicle fleets and hydrogen.
  • The agreement builds on KKR's renewable investing activities over the last 10 years, in which it has deployed more than $4.7B in renewable assets at a combined enterprise value exceeding $19.5B, with a power generation capacity of 12.5 GW.
  • In the past year, KKR's infrastructurd team has invested in Caruna, Finland's largest electricity distribution company; NextEra Energy, the world largest generator of energy from wind and sun; Virescent Infrastructure, a platform to acquire renewable energy assets in India, and First Gen, one of the Philippines' largest independent power producers.
  • Crossover CEO Tiago Sabino Dias and President Michael Grunow lead a team of industry veterans who have contracted or developed more than 10.5 GW of renewable energy and 11.7 GWh of energy storage products over the last three years.
  • In April, KKR added three executives to its Global Infrastructure team to beef up its focus on sourcing renewable energy and energy transition investments in North America.
