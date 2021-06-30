Net1 UEPS picks industry veteran as CEO
Jun. 30, 2021 9:16 AM ETNet 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) appointed 23-years industry veteran Chris Meyer as Group CEO, effective July 1.
- He joins from Investec Bank after his 20-year career where he led the company's international Corporate & Investment bank.
- "With his strong South African roots and experience growing businesses across the world, we are proud to have an executive of Chris' caliber join us to lead the group and to work with Lincoln Mali, our Southern African CEO," Net1 Board commented.
- As of July 1, 2021, interim Group CEO Alex Smith will revert to his CFO role.