Euroseas signs new building agreements for $76M
Jun. 30, 2021 Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) signs a contract for the construction of two Eco design fuel efficient containerships, that will have a carrying capacity of about 2,800 teu each and will be built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in Korea.
- The two new buildings are scheduled to be delivered during the Q1 and Q2 of 2023, respectively.
- Total consideration for these two newbuilding contracts is about $76M which will be financed with a combination of debt and equity.
