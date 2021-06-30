Euroseas signs new building agreements for $76M

Jun. 30, 2021 9:16 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)ESEABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) signs a contract for the construction of two Eco design fuel efficient containerships, that will have a carrying capacity of about 2,800 teu each and will be built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in Korea.
  • The two new buildings are scheduled to be delivered during the Q1 and Q2 of 2023, respectively.
  • Total consideration for these two newbuilding contracts is about $76M which will be financed with a combination of debt and equity.
  • The stock has gained ~807% over the last one year, check price movement here.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.