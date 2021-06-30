Moderna will continue to test the vaccine against new COVID-19 variants: Chairman

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) reached an all-time high yesterday after the company announced India greenlighted its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The company also disclosed more details to support the vaccine’s efficacy against new coronavirus variants, including the Delta variant first detected in the country.
  • In an interview with Bloomberg, Moderna chairman Noubar Afeyan says the vaccine will continue to undergo tests to evaluate its efficacy against new variants.
  • Afeyan cautions against “putting our guard down” about COVID-19 and notes it is important to learn lessons from the past year and a half without slipping back into a “reactive mode.”
  • “We can’t get to a point where we wait for another sort of variant to really do damage and then start saying now what do we do,” commented Afeyan.
  • Moderna targets the production of 3B COVID-19 vaccine shots by 2022, up from 1B this year.
