Moderna will continue to test the vaccine against new COVID-19 variants: Chairman
Jun. 30, 2021 9:21 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) reached an all-time high yesterday after the company announced India greenlighted its COVID-19 vaccine.
- The company also disclosed more details to support the vaccine’s efficacy against new coronavirus variants, including the Delta variant first detected in the country.
- In an interview with Bloomberg, Moderna chairman Noubar Afeyan says the vaccine will continue to undergo tests to evaluate its efficacy against new variants.
- Afeyan cautions against “putting our guard down” about COVID-19 and notes it is important to learn lessons from the past year and a half without slipping back into a “reactive mode.”
- “We can’t get to a point where we wait for another sort of variant to really do damage and then start saying now what do we do,” commented Afeyan.
- Moderna targets the production of 3B COVID-19 vaccine shots by 2022, up from 1B this year.