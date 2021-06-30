Therapeutic Solutions posts preclinical data from JadiCell COVID-19 trial
Jun. 30, 2021 9:24 AM ETTherapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI)TSOIBy: SA News Team
- Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCPK:TSOI) posts new preclinical data showing efficacy of its JadiCell Universal Donor stem cell in inhibiting and reversing neuroinflammation induced brain damage in a model representing post-COVID19 infection.
- In a double blind, placebo controlled clinical trial, the JadiCell was used to treat 12 patients, while 12 received placebo.
- Treatment was associated with significantly improved patient survival (91% vs 42%, P = .015), event-free survival (P = .008), and time to recovery (P = .03).
- JadiCell infusions were shown safe and could be beneficial in treating subjects with COVID-19 ARDS, the company said.