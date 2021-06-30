Therapeutic Solutions posts preclinical data from JadiCell COVID-19 trial

  • Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCPK:TSOI) posts new preclinical data showing efficacy of its JadiCell Universal Donor stem cell in inhibiting and reversing neuroinflammation induced brain damage in a model representing post-COVID19 infection.
  • In a double blind, placebo controlled clinical trial, the JadiCell was used to treat 12 patients, while 12 received placebo.
  • Treatment was associated with significantly improved patient survival (91% vs 42%, P = .015), event-free survival (P = .008), and time to recovery (P = .03).
  • JadiCell infusions were shown safe and could be beneficial in treating subjects with COVID-19 ARDS, the company said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.