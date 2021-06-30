Alimentation Couche-Tard reports solid FQ4 results as COVID-19 restrictions eases

  • Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) reports FQ4 revenue increase of 26.3% Y/Y to $12.24B beating consensus by $520M.
  • Total merchandise and service revenues of $3.7B (+15.2% Y/Y), same-store merchandise revenues increased by 8.1% in the U.S., 9.7% in Europe and 1.6% in Canada.
  • Merchandise and service gross margin decreased 0.7% in the U.S. to 31.8%, 0.1% in Canada to 31.0%, and 2.5% in Europe and other regions to 38.1%, which was impacted by the integration of Circle K Hong Kong.
  • Same-store road transportation fuel volume increased 5.4% in the U.S., 3.6% in Europe, and 4.9% in Canada, due to higher fuel demand.
  • Road transportation fuel gross margin of 34.45¢/gallon in the U.S, a decrease of 10.48¢/gallon due to the unusually high fuel margins; in Europe and other regions, it increased by US 2.18¢/liter to US 10.85¢/liter, and by CA 2.56¢/liter in Canada to CA 10.92¢/liter.
  • Successful issued $1B of US-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes, including an inaugural tranche of Green Bonds totaling $350M.
  • Return on capital employed improved 90 bps to 15.9% and leverage ratio improved from 1.54 : 1 to 1.32 : 1, driven by strong earnings.
  • Board approved an increase in the annual dividend of 25.5%, from CA 26.5¢ to CA 33.25¢.
  • “Our ability to stay agile, focused, innovative and committed to our long-term strategy has prepared us for an even stronger future ahead.” said Brian Hannasch, President and CEO.
  • Previously: Alimentation Couche-Tard beats on revenue (June 29)
