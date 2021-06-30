Recon's unit Future Gas-Gao Deng sign pact for electronic collection services
Jun. 30, 2021 9:29 AM ETRecon Technology, Ltd. (RCON)RCONBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Recon Technology's (NASDAQ:RCON) subsidiary Future Gas Station ((Beijing)) Technology signed an agreement with An Hui Gao Deng Wei Xing Technology for refueling services, electronic fuel coupon sales, and development and issuance of electronic fuel cards.
- The strategic cooperation will be based on the online refueling channel Future Gas developed for the China National Petroleum Corporation ((CNPC)) and Gao Geng's client base and the electronic toll collection (ETC) payment scenario to provide a convenient refueling experience for vehicle owners and maintain long-term loyal users of CNPC gas stations.
- Gao Deng is a fully owned subsidiary of Shen Zhen Gao Deng Computer Technology whose largest shareholder is Shenzhen Tencent computer system Co.
- Gao Deng main product is a software called ETC Assistant App for ETC for buses. It binds WeChat payment with a complete set of solutions for password-free payment.
- "Through our solution, Gao Deng can further optimize its operation process of ETC refueling payment process, and reduce the preliminary cost investment of ETC marketing, " said Song Yang, a founder and CEO of FGS.
- RCON +2.93% to $4.22 premarket
- Source: Press Release