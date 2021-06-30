Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV announces IPO pricing
Jun. 30, 2021 9:26 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (THCPU) has announced a $10 per unit price for its initial public offering (IPO) of 22.5M units. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and begin trading on June 30.
- Each unit comprises one Class A common share and a fifth of one redeemable warrant. Each warrant entitles the the holder to purchase one Class A common share for $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants can be exercised.
- Once the securities begin separate trading, the Class A shares and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under 'THCP' and 'THCPW', respectively.
- Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV is the fourth special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with a focus on companies in the financial services industry. It is being led by Chief Executive Officer Gary A. Simanson. The most recent SPAC was Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP).
- Morgan Stanley & Co is the sole book runner for the offering. Underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase another 3.37M at the IPO price.
