Coffee Holding purchases Colorado Roasting Facility from the City of La Junta, Colorado
Jun. 30, 2021 9:26 AM ETCoffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA)
- Coffee Holding (NASDAQ:JVA) announces purchase of the building and surrounding property in La Junta, Colorado, which has been the home to its largest roasting operations since 2005.
- The purchase price of $900,000 for the 50,000 sq. ft. facility and adjoining 6.278 acres of land was $70,000 below the recent appraised value of the property.
- CEO and President Andrew Gordon mentions that by eliminating our monthly rental to the city, we will save over $100,000 annually, or $0.02 cents per share.
- Eventually, company believes that the annualized cost savings will be ~$2M once operations have been fully consolidated in La Junta.
