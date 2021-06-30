Coffee Holding purchases Colorado Roasting Facility from the City of La Junta, Colorado

  • Coffee Holding (NASDAQ:JVA) announces purchase of the building and surrounding property in La Junta, Colorado, which has been the home to its largest roasting operations since 2005.
  • The purchase price of $900,000 for the 50,000 sq. ft. facility and adjoining 6.278 acres of land was $70,000 below the recent appraised value of the property.
  • CEO and President Andrew Gordon mentions that by eliminating our monthly rental to the city, we will save over $100,000 annually, or $0.02 cents per share.
  • Eventually, company believes that the annualized cost savings will be ~$2M once operations have been fully consolidated in La Junta.
  • SA Contributor writes: 'Coffee Holding: Recovery Encouraging, Further Upside Possible'
