Chamath Palihapitiya's biotech focused SPAC prices $220M Nasdaq IPO

  • Chamath Palihapitiya's led Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) prices its upsized initial public offering of $220M through the issue of 22M shares at $10 apiece.
  • The stock will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DNAB", starting Friday.
  • Underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 3.3M shares.
  • This blank check company is focused on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the oncology subsector.
  • It comes as the part of four new SPACs Chamath Palihapitiya launched to small investors in partnership with SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).
