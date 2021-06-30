Chamath Palihapitiya's biotech focused SPAC prices $220M Nasdaq IPO
Jun. 30, 2021 9:28 AM ETSocial Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB)SOFIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Chamath Palihapitiya's led Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) prices its upsized initial public offering of $220M through the issue of 22M shares at $10 apiece.
- The stock will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DNAB", starting Friday.
- Underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 3.3M shares.
- This blank check company is focused on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the oncology subsector.
- It comes as the part of four new SPACs Chamath Palihapitiya launched to small investors in partnership with SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).