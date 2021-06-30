Suying Liu's SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition IV prices $50M IPO; trading starts today
Jun. 30, 2021 9:31 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mountain Crest Acquisition IV, the fourth blank check company formed by Suying Liu, has priced its IPO of 5M units at $10/unit.
- Trading commences today on NASDAQ under the symbol “MCAFU”.
- Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-tenth of a right to receive one share of common stock upon the completion of an initial business combination.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.75M units at IPO price.
- Common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "MCAF" and "MCAFR," respectively.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition III is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman Suying Liu, the former Head of Corporate Strategy at Hudson Capital Chief Strategist of Mansion Capital.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition IV plans to target North American businesses with positive operating cash flow or compelling economics and clear paths to positive operating cash flow.
- Closing date is July 02.
- Network 1 Financial Securities acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.