Suying Liu's SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition IV prices $50M IPO; trading starts today

Jun. 30, 2021 9:31 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

IPO - Initial Public Offering on gold coins on white background
Inna Kot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mountain Crest Acquisition IV, the fourth blank check company formed by Suying Liu, has priced its IPO of 5M units at $10/unit.
  • Trading commences today on NASDAQ under the symbol “MCAFU”.
  • Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-tenth of a right to receive one share of common stock upon the completion of an initial business combination.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.75M units at IPO price.
  • Common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "MCAF" and "MCAFR," respectively.
  • Mountain Crest Acquisition III is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman Suying Liu, the former Head of Corporate Strategy at Hudson Capital Chief Strategist of Mansion Capital.
  • Mountain Crest Acquisition IV plans to target North American businesses with positive operating cash flow or compelling economics and clear paths to positive operating cash flow.
  • Closing date is July 02.
  • Network 1 Financial Securities acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.