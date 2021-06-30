Graphite One to arise C$12M in private placement

Jun. 30, 2021 9:36 AM ETGraphite One Inc. (GPHOF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Graphite One (OTCQX:GPHOF) entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity as lead agent for a 12M units brokered private placement at C$1/unit for gross proceeds of C$12M.
  • Each unit will consist of one share and one share purchase warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to acquire one share at C$1.5 for one year from offer closing date.
  • The lead agent will have option to offer for sale up to an additional 1.8M units which is exercisable in whole or partial upto 48 hours from offer close.
  • Net proceeds to be used for exploration and development on the company's Graphite Creek Property and general working capital and corporate purposes.
  • Offer closing expected on or about July 29.
