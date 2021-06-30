Journey Medical and Dr. Reddy’s team up to develop skin disease treatment
- Fortress Biotech (FBIO +0.8%) partner company Journey Medical announces an agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY -0.1%) for the collaborative development and commercialization of the DFD-29 program (Minocycline Modified Release Capsules 40 mg) for the treatment of rosacea, a chronic skin condition.
- Journey Medical has acquired global commercialization rights including the U.S. and Europe, except that Dr. Reddy’s has retained certain rights to the program in select markets including Brazil, Russia, India and China.
- Through the collaboration, the companies will work together to complete the development of DFD-29, with Dr. Reddy’s providing development support including the monitoring of the two late-stage trials.