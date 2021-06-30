Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq trading mixed again with payrolls on horizon
Jun. 30, 2021 9:42 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLB, XLE, XLU, XLK, DJI, SP500, COMPBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The market is trading cautiously again, mimicking yesterday's late directionless trading, and it could be that investors are looking to wait it out until Friday's payroll numbers.
- The S&P 500 (SP500) is flat and the Dow (DJI) +0.2% is up. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.2% is off a little more on tech weakness
- The market shrugged off a better-than-expected rise in private payrolls for June, according to ADP.
- Last month's gain was revised down.
- Mortgage applications weren't encouraging, with the composite index now at its lowest level since January 2020.
- "High prices and supply constraints are costly," Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, tweets. "The housing market is now a drag on second quarter GDP growth - a significant drag."
- S&P sectors are mixed, with several just hugging the flatline.
- Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) are at the top and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) are at the bottom.
- Gold is down and is off 18% for the second quarter.
- But when it comes to inflation, the slump in commodities is "really more much more of a sideshow," says Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities.
- "The real inflation pressure and the real growth story is yet to come and that's going to come from wages inflation and the ability for Corporate America to pass prices onto its customers and that's just getting started," he said on Bloomberg.
- Yields are pulling back today, with the 10-year Treasury off 3 basis points to 1.45%.
- Crypto stocks are struggling as Bitcoin falls about 5% after some recent strength.
- Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond reports earnings and is up sharply, but very volatile.
- Check out more of the morning's big movers.