Pending home sales surge in May to highest reading since 2005

Jun. 30, 2021 10:03 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

For Sale sign for home in front of blue sky
BackyardProduction/iStock via Getty Images

  • May Pending Home Sales: +8.0% M/M to 114.7 vs. -0.8% consensus and -4.4% in April.
  • On a Y/Y basis, pending home sales increased 13.1%.
  • Contract signings in all regions rose vs. the prior month and a year ago.
  • "The housing market is attracting buyers due to the decline in mortgage rates, which fell below 3%, and from an uptick in listings," said National Association of Realtor's Lawrence Yun.
  • Record-high aggregate wealth in the U.S. and low mortgage rates have helped to overcome the obstacle of record-high home prices and all-time low inventory, he said.
  • Yun expects more market listings in H2 2021, "in part from the winding down of the federal mortgage forbearance program and from more home building."
  • As a result, home price growth should moderate as supply increases, "but a broad and prolonged decline in prices is unlikely," he added.
