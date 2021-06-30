Hims & Hers partners with Urban Outfitters for personalized health and wellness solutions
Jun. 30, 2021 10:11 AM ETUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), HIMSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) announced a partnership with Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) for offering personalized health and wellness solutions, starting with the availability of select Hims products on the latter's website.
- In the upcoming months, the company plans to expand the offering by introducing select Hers products and offering more Hims solutions on the website; it will also include options for consumers seeking solutions for skin care and hair loss, sexual health and wellness, supplements, and other personal care items.
- "There is great synergy between the Urban Outfitters customer and those digitally native consumers who are interested in the personalized health and wellness offerings of Hims & Hers, and we are thrilled to be offering such beautiful and high quality products to people on our site," Executive Director of Merchandising for Urban Outfitters Jena Tracey commented.