Breakfast wars: Au Bon Pain changes hands, Krispy Kreme IPO to price
Jun. 30, 2021 10:11 AM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)SBUXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ampex Brands says it acquired Au Bon Pain from Panera Bread subsidiary ABO Corporation for an undisclosed amount.
- Ampex Brands will add 171 Au Bon Pain locations to its portfolio that includes more than 400 Pizza Hut, KFC, Taco Bell Long John Silver’s and 7-Eleven locations in the U.S. under franchise agreements.
- Ampex says it will apply its successful operating strategy to ramp up Au Bon Pain’s existing cafés starting in the brand’s key markets in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. After existing cafés are reopened and executing with positive results, Ampex plans to kick off expansion efforts. Opportunities are seen for Au Bon Pain in its nontraditional locations like transportation hubs, airports, universities and hospitals
- Competitors for Au Bon Pain include Dunkin' Donuts, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Panera and Krispy Kreme (DNUT).
- Krispy Kreme set terms for its IPO last week. The restaurant IPO is due to be priced today.