AudioCodes stock falls after Barclays downgrade on slow growth
Jun. 30, 2021 AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)AUDC, OTEX, CDAY
- Expecting slower growth rates than their peers, Barclays downgrades Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY), OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX), and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC).
- For Ceridian, analyst Raimo Lenschow notes concerns about the "speed of recover in the labor market and hence the recovery momentum in the HR space." CDAY is downgraded from Equal Weight to Underweight.
- The analyst says OTEX has a fair valuation and "one of the lowest organic growth rates" in legacy software, cutting the company from Overweight to Equal Weight.
- AudioCodes current valuation implies lower gross margins, which will drive the company's underperformance and prompts the downgrade from Equal Weight to Underweight.
- CDAY shares are down 1.8%, OTEX is down 1.9%, and is down 5.8%.
- AudioCodes has a Bullish average Wall Street Analysts rating among the five analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.