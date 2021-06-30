Intertape Polymer to acquire Nuevopak for $43.8M
Jun. 30, 2021 10:20 AM ETIntertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITPOF)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Intertape Polymer (OTCPK:ITPOF +3.1%) it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nuevopak Global Limited for ~$43.8M in cash, consisting of $34.8M to be paid at closing.
- Nuevopak designs and develops a range of machines to provide void-fill and cushioning protective packaging solutions.
- This acquisition to further enhance IPG’s protective packaging business and strengthen its product bundle; and is also expected to enable IPG to secure dispensing machine supply, vertically integrate its paper converting operation, and expand market share in this growing, sustainability-focused market.
- IPG to finance the acquisition with funds available under its $600M credit facility. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
- IPG expects to achieve a post-synergy Adjusted EBITDA acquisition multiple on the Nuevopak transaction that is ~5x by 2023.