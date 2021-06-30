Comcast Business seals $102M competitive deal for DISA network

Jun. 30, 2021 10:26 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments

A View Of The Comcast Center
Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Comcast Business (CMCSA +0.2%) has won a $102M bid to provide Ethernet services to the Defense Information Systems Agency.
  • That 10-year competitive deal - which Comcast won over four other bidders - will cover enhancements throughout the Defense Information Systems Network, including Maryland, Washington, D.C, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.
  • DISA is currently undergoing a multiphase process to replace 17,000 legacy point-to-point public switched telephone network circuits with Ethernet-based services.
  • Comcast Business will deliver its Ethernet Virtual Private Line service, tapping a private, point-to-multipoint network design between multiple locations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.