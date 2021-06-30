Comcast Business seals $102M competitive deal for DISA network
Jun. 30, 2021 10:26 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Comcast Business (CMCSA +0.2%) has won a $102M bid to provide Ethernet services to the Defense Information Systems Agency.
- That 10-year competitive deal - which Comcast won over four other bidders - will cover enhancements throughout the Defense Information Systems Network, including Maryland, Washington, D.C, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.
- DISA is currently undergoing a multiphase process to replace 17,000 legacy point-to-point public switched telephone network circuits with Ethernet-based services.
- Comcast Business will deliver its Ethernet Virtual Private Line service, tapping a private, point-to-multipoint network design between multiple locations.