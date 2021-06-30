SelectQuote's Population Health and primary care provider Heal partners for patient scheduling
- SelectQuote (SLQT -0.4%) announces today that home-based primary care provider Heal has joined Population Health’s (PHIC) robust patient engagement model.
- This model showcases the solutions Population Health which is currently leveraging SelectQuote’s strong relationships with Medicare customers, can provide for both the consumer and the provider.
- “This partnership emphasizes Heal’s commitment to providing better omni-modal care, centered around the home, that's sensitive to addressing our patients’ clinical needs as well as uniquely positioned to address their social determinants of health. At Heal, we are all here to make the biggest possible impact on improving the US Healthcare system,” said Scott Vertrees, CEO of Heal.
