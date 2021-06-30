FLYHT inks deal with Chinese cargo operator for installations of AFIRS solution
Jun. 30, 2021 10:44 AM ETFLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLYLF)FLYLFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCQX:FLYLF) signed an agreement with a Chinese cargo operator to equip up to an additional 15 aircraft per year over the next five years with the AFIRS solution.
- The agreement is expected to generate $3.6M in revenue if all deliverables are shipped.
- In tandem with the agreement, FLYHT received a purchase order from this cargo operator for the first four aircraft under this agreement.
- “We are thrilled that this customer is growing the number of AFIRS-equipped aircraft in use, in our family of Chinese customers who now number over 25 airlines. Their operations fit well with the products and services we sell to our clients who respond to the ever increasing demands of cargo operations, while keeping close contact with the crews and operations departments to ensure maximum utilization of their fleets," said Bill Tempany, CEO of FLYHT.
- Source: Press Release