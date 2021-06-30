Barnes & Noble Education slumps after another quarter of college restrictions
Jun. 30, 2021 10:46 AM ETBarnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Barnes & Noble Education (BNED -20.3%) is down sharply after the company missed estimates with its FQ4 report.
- The pandemic pressures continued for the retailer as restricted fan attendance at athletic events impacted sales from the high-margin general merchandise business. General enrollment declines were also a negative factor.
- Looking ahead, BNED expects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to approach annual pre-COVID levels in FY23, as campuses fully resume on-campus learning and sporting activities with substantially less-restrictive COVID-related policies and operating protocols. Execs are going over the post-pandemic strategy at a virtual investor conference this morning.
- Barnes & Noble Education was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week for volatility.