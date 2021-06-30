Vertex expands partnership with Mirakl marketplace platform with full VAT support
- Global provider of tax technology solutions, Vertex (VERX -0.0%) announces its new Vertex® Tax Links integration for Mirakl.
- Combined with the existing integration to the Mirakl platform for sales and use tax, company offers global end-to-end tax solutions for Mirakl customers.
- “As our joint customers implement omnichannel strategies to support business expansion and deliver a unified customer experience, VAT regulations on cross-border transactions are creating increased tax complexity. Our focus is on providing flexibility and scalability regardless of changes in tax regulations and requirements. Now customers using the Mirakl Marketplace Platform can more easily comply with the new VAT EU e-commerce regulations and continue to expand their marketplace businesses with confidence.” said Chief Revenue Officer Chris Jones.