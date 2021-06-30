CEL-SCI to further discuss late-stage Multikine data in head and neck cancer

  • CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM -22.5%) continues its slide after the company announced the Phase 3 data on its Multikine (leukocyte interleukin) immunotherapy candidate in head and neck cancer.
  • The trial failed to meet the primary endpoint of 10% improvement in overall survival (OS) for the overall group of lower risk and higher risk patients.
  • However, in a subset of patients with lower risk (no chemotherapy), the OS benefit of 14.1% at five years surpassed the 10% threshold set for the whole study group, the company said.
  • To further discuss the results, CEL-SCI has scheduled an investor call tomorrow. It will start at the end of the Annual Shareholder Meeting taking place tomorrow at 10:00 am EDT.
  • Before the data readout, Seeking Alpha contributor North Shore Research predicted why CEL-SCI could be a buyout candidate for big pharma.
