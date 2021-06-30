Chindata to develop zero-carbon digital infrastructure project with Datong's government

Jun. 30, 2021 11:00 AM ETChindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)CDBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Chindata Group (CD +0.1%) signs China's first super energy complex project with Datong municipal government to develop a zero-carbon digital infrastructure industry chain.
  • The project is named as Peach Blossom Land, located in Datong, North China’s Shanxi province. It will connect the high-performance computing power digital infrastructure to various zero-carbon service scenarios such as public renewable energy storage, snow sports in the cities, cold chain logistics, the cooling resource supply, the smart temperature control technology in the agricultural industry, and the municipal heating system, report.
  • Founder and CEO of Chindata Group says it transformation of the service industry in a city abundant with green energy.
  • Press Release
