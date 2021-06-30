Enviro-Serv gains on expanded funding deal for outdoor marijuana grow
Jun. 30, 2021 11:03 AM ETEnviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV)EVSVBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Enviro-Serv (OTCPK:EVSV), which provides hemp cultivation and processing services, has expanded its joint venture partnership with investment firm Canna Capital Development for the second consecutive year.
- The partnership will fund Enviro-Serv's outdoor medical marijuana grow in Central Michigan.
- Chris Tina, Enviro-Serv's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We have tripled our investment capital for this growing season and feel strongly about very high yields and great results in this fast-growing industry. At the end of 2020 EVSV yielded a net return of 75% in our partnership with Canna Capital and we believe this return on investment will be exceeded this year."
- The latest agreement includes a guaranteed option for Enviro-Serv to extend funding to the 2022 season. The terms of the partnership and milestones remain undisclosed, but Enviro-Serv expects to hit revenue targets for the current fiscal year.
- Shares up 46.06%
- Press Release