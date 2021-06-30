Aerovate Therapeutics shares surge 69% as trading in company begins

Jun. 30, 2021 11:12 AM ETAerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTE)AVTEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Charging Bull On Top Of Stock Certificates
DNY59/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) is starting its first-ever day of trading off on a high note with shares currently up 69% from its IPO share price of $14.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones of IPO Edge gives Aerovate a bullish rating.
  • He notes the company's sole candidate is a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), AV101, a new formulation of the cancer drug Gleevec (imatinib).
  • Jones adds the market opportunity for PAH is expected to reach $10B by 2027.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.