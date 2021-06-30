Aerovate Therapeutics shares surge 69% as trading in company begins
Jun. 30, 2021 11:12 AM ETAerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTE)AVTEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) is starting its first-ever day of trading off on a high note with shares currently up 69% from its IPO share price of $14.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones of IPO Edge gives Aerovate a bullish rating.
- He notes the company's sole candidate is a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), AV101, a new formulation of the cancer drug Gleevec (imatinib).
- Jones adds the market opportunity for PAH is expected to reach $10B by 2027.