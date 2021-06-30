BM Technologies team up with Array for credit-related capabilities
Jun. 30, 2021 11:10 AM ETBM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)BMTXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BM Technologies (BMTX -1.5%) has partnered with Array, an embeddable consumer credit monitoring and identity protection platform.
- Pursuant to the collaboration, BM Technologies will be able to offer customizable credit-related capabilities as a part of its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) product offering.
- BM Technologies' BaaS product offering will soon include credit scores and detailed credit reports to users, the added feature will also demonstrate how credit scores can be impacted by specific actions or behaviors and users can opt in to receiving alerts about changes to their credit profile.