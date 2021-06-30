$600M stock offering isn't slowing down Intellia Therapeutics; shares up 23%

Genetic engineering
Andy/iStock via Getty Images

  • After pricing its $600M common stock offering, shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA +28.4%) are on a tear.
  • Intellia priced the offering at $145 per share. At 1150a ET, the shares were trading at $186.87.
  • The current offering is an upsized one as on Monday, the company said it had commenced a $400M offering.
  • Intellia has been on a roll since Saturday when interim data showed its CRISPR candidate, NTLA-2001, was able to genetically edit cells inside the liver.
  • In a recent piece, Seeking Alpha contributor Dan Strack, who is very bullish on Intellia, wrote that if NTLA-2001 continues its success in further trials and wins approval, it "will capture a large portion of the [transthyretin amyloidosis] (ATTR) market and provide a cure for patients instead of a therapy that patients must be on for the rest of their lives."
  • Over the last month, Intellia shares have surged more than 102%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.