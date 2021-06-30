$600M stock offering isn't slowing down Intellia Therapeutics; shares up 23%
Jun. 30, 2021 11:52 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)NTLABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- After pricing its $600M common stock offering, shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA +28.4%) are on a tear.
- Intellia priced the offering at $145 per share. At 1150a ET, the shares were trading at $186.87.
- The current offering is an upsized one as on Monday, the company said it had commenced a $400M offering.
- Intellia has been on a roll since Saturday when interim data showed its CRISPR candidate, NTLA-2001, was able to genetically edit cells inside the liver.
- In a recent piece, Seeking Alpha contributor Dan Strack, who is very bullish on Intellia, wrote that if NTLA-2001 continues its success in further trials and wins approval, it "will capture a large portion of the [transthyretin amyloidosis] (ATTR) market and provide a cure for patients instead of a therapy that patients must be on for the rest of their lives."
- Over the last month, Intellia shares have surged more than 102%.