Early DiDi investor says IPO price is 'absurdly low'
Jun. 30, 2021 12:00 PM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)UBER, DIDIBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor38 Comments
- Christian Cadeo, managing partner for Asia at Big Idea Ventures and an early investor in DiDi (NYSE:DIDI), said Wednesday that the IPO pricing for the Chinese ride-hailing service was "absurdly low."
- Speaking to CNBC, Cadeo argued that the IPO was "completely underpriced" given DiDi's dominant position in the Chinese market and its potential for international growth.
- The Big Idea Ventures managing partner pointed to DiDi's 90% market share in China as evidence of its long-term potential.
- He said the company will receive an ongoing structural benefit as the populations of China's cities rise over time, mostly with people who do not own cars.
- Also, Cadeo highlighted some near-term tailwinds, including the continued reopening of the economy after COVID.
- Looking to international expansion, Cadeo said DiDi would have to rely on broader offerings, such as food delivery, in countries where it faced higher competition.
- Asked about the risk of intervention by an aggressive Chinese government, Cadeo downplayed that possibility. He argued that with 13M drivers depending on the company for their livelihoods, authorities would not want to risk social unrest by conducting a crackdown.
- DiDi's U.S. competitor, Uber (NYSE:UBER), has seen stagnant stock action lately after a steep run-up late last year. You can see the recent action in the following chart:
- Uber holds a significant stake in DiDi, 12% according to the pre-IPO financial documents the Chinese company filed with regulators. Uber sold its Chinese business to DiDi a few years ago.
- On Tuesday night, DiDi priced its IPO at $14 a share. The offering raised $4.4B and valued the "Uber of China" at $60B.
