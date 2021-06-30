Dow Jones leads indexes, helped by Walmart; S&P, Nasdaq drift again
Jun. 30, 2021 12:05 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLV, XLC, XLI, XLP, XLE, SP500, DJI, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The major averages continue to have trouble getting in gear, but the bond market is making a decisive move, with yields falling.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.4% is getting help from price moves in Boeing and Walmart, which is looking to hold onto a move above its 200-day moving average.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.1% is up slightly, with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.1% slightly down, despite the drop in rates.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 4 basis points to 1.44%.
- The S&P sectors are mixed, with six higher and five lower.
- There's a mix of defensives and cyclicals at the top, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), often with outsize moves due to its small weighting, at the top, followed by Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI).
- Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) is at the bottom.
- The megacaps are also mixed, with Tesla the biggest gainer and Facebook the largest decliner.
- Among active individual issues, AMD tops the S&P gainers with EU approval of its Xilinx acquisition.
- And Bed Bath & Beyond is adding 12% after its earnings. Read the full earnings transcript.