Dow Jones leads indexes, helped by Walmart; S&P, Nasdaq drift again

Wall Street stock market exchange
LeoPatrizi/iStock via Getty Images

  • The major averages continue to have trouble getting in gear, but the bond market is making a decisive move, with yields falling.
  • The Dow (DJI) +0.4% is getting help from price moves in Boeing and Walmart, which is looking to hold onto a move above its 200-day moving average.
  • The S&P (SP500) +0.1% is up slightly, with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.1% slightly down, despite the drop in rates.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is down 4 basis points to 1.44%.
  • The S&P sectors are mixed, with six higher and five lower.
  • There's a mix of defensives and cyclicals at the top, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), often with outsize moves due to its small weighting, at the top, followed by Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI).
  • Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) is at the bottom.
  • The megacaps are also mixed, with Tesla the biggest gainer and Facebook the largest decliner.
  • Among active individual issues, AMD tops the S&P gainers with EU approval of its Xilinx acquisition.
  • And Bed Bath & Beyond is adding 12% after its earnings. Read the full earnings transcript.
