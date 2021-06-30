Germany orders five Boeing Poseidon aircraft for €1.1B
Jun. 30, 2021 11:56 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Boeing (BA +1.6%) moves higher as Germany's defense ministry says it will purchase five P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft for ~€1.1B ($1.31B).
- The planes, which will maintain Germany's capability for long-range maritime reconnaissance and airborne submarine hunting, will replace the country's aging fleet of Lockheed P-3C Orion aircraft.
- With the order, Germany becomes the eighth customer of the multimission maritime surveillance aircraft.
- Yesterday, United Airlines ordered 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets in the carrier's largest-ever order.