Amazon wants FTC chair Khan recused from its cases
Jun. 30, 2021 11:58 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor63 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) wants new FTC chair Lina Khan recused from any matters involving the company due to Khan's past comments about Amazon's anticompetitive behavior.
- The FTC complaint obtained by Bloomberg News says Khan "has on numerous occasions argued that Amazon is guilty of antitrust violations and should be broken up," suggesting "she has already made up her mind" about Amazon's potential culpability.
- The FTC is currently reviewing Amazon's planned $8.45B purchase of MGM.
- The Senate approved Big Tech critic Khan for the chair role earlier this month.