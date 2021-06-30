Live Nation dips as Spotify eyes entry into events business
Jun. 30, 2021
- Live Nation Entertainment (LYV -0.9%) quickly sold off as The Information reports that Spotify (SPOT +0.7%) is mulling an entry into the events business.
- The company is looking at using its trove of user data about music interests from streaming to host virtual and potentially live concerts, according to the report.
- And that could help ease some strain in its relationships with musicians, who have consistently complained that streaming their songs is a poor source of revenue.
- Touring and merchandise have long been a bigger source of income for artists than recording contracts.
- Spotify would sell tickets for the events, but impact in the medium term may be minimal as Spotify for now isn't planning to compete with events giants like Live Nation and Anschutz, according to the report.