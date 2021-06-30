Premier Products under pressure on talks to acquire majority stake in SmartRoad Turtle
Jun. 30, 2021 12:09 PM ETPremier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG)PMPGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Premier Products Group (OTCPK:PMPG -9.0%), which has been making investments in smart city technology companies, is currently in talks with NPI Mobile to acquire a majority stake in smart city infrastructure company SmartRoad Turtle (SRT).
- If the deal is complete, SRT will become a Premier Products Group subsidiary. The company holds exclusive global licensing rights to NPI Mobile's 21 patents for two-way communication road pavement markers.
- SRT is currently developing proof of concept for its road pavement markers, which house sensors that can interact and share data with automobiles as part of smart city infrastructure. Locations for the proof of concept are to be announced soon.
- Tony Hicks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Premier Products Group, commented, "SRT's Super Sensors will be able to provide top-tier road safety information to the AI computer in the vehicle that the auto industry has never seen before. When you add our patented Super Sensors to the Ai in vehicles, you created a vehicle that will be able to access unlimited information miles down road, around the bend and over a bridge with optimal environmental conditions. A self-driving vehicle in our POC model will have access to information everywhere for safer autonomous driving. It is an auto manufacturer's public responsibility to have access to the best technology available for safer roads."
- Press Release