XBiotech received $75M from antibody sale of bermekimab

  • XBiotech (XBIT -1.3%) received $75M from funds escrowed as part of its December 2019 sale of bermekimab thereby taking the total amount received to $750M post the deal.
  • The company could potentially receive up to $600M more in cash from the deal by agreeing to provide exclusivity for certain additional indications with bermekimab.
  • As part of the sale agreement for bermekimab, XBiotech agreed to continue under contract to manufacture the antibody and supply finished product.
  • The company has also engaged in a services agreement to provide its clinical operations for supporting clinical trial activities with the antibody therapy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.