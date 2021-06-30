XBiotech received $75M from antibody sale of bermekimab
- XBiotech (XBIT -1.3%) received $75M from funds escrowed as part of its December 2019 sale of bermekimab thereby taking the total amount received to $750M post the deal.
- The company could potentially receive up to $600M more in cash from the deal by agreeing to provide exclusivity for certain additional indications with bermekimab.
- As part of the sale agreement for bermekimab, XBiotech agreed to continue under contract to manufacture the antibody and supply finished product.
- The company has also engaged in a services agreement to provide its clinical operations for supporting clinical trial activities with the antibody therapy.