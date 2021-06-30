Orchard Therapeutics draws a lower price target at Cantor on delayed milestones
Jun. 30, 2021 12:29 PM ETOrchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)ORTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX -2.3%) is trading lower for the second straight session today after the company issued an update on the progress of its lead gene therapy programs.
- In reaction, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Emma Nealon has lowered the price target of the stock by ~29.4% to $12.00 per share implying a premium of ~166.7% to the last close.
- Referring to the update yesterday, the firm points to delays in clinical programs in particular the submission for marketing approval in the U.S. for Libmeldy (OTL-200) in metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).
- With a slower path for regulatory submission now expected in late 2022 or early 2023, the analyst has pushed back the potential market launch of Libmeldy to 2024 from 2023.
- “We do not think this update removes all regulatory uncertainty as investors had hoped, but even with these changes to launch timelines, we still see significant upside from current levels,” wrote Nealon reiterating the overweight rating on the stock.
- For near-term catalysts, the analyst points to proof of concept data for OTL-201 in Mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS-IIIA) expected in H2 2021 and 2022.
- Seeking Alpha Quant Rating remained neutral on Orchard since the end of March except for a brief period of bullish outlook indicated in mid-April.