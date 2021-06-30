Foley Trasimene Acquisition shareholders approve merger with Alight Solutions

  • Shareholders of Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) have voted in favor of the company's previously announced business combination with Alight Solutions, a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions.
  • The merger is expected to close on July 2, 2021. Upon closing, FTAC will deliver at least $2.68B of capital, allowing the combined entity to substantially deleverage and position Alight to pursue M&A and other strategic investments going forward.
  • Shareholders have until July 1, 2021 to withdraw their shares redemption request.
  • Foley Trasimene sponsors plan to acquire up to ~5.6M shares that were previously submitted for redemption. As of June 28, 2021 (redemption deadline), Foley Trasimene stockholders had elected to redeem 19,865,644 shares, resulting in more than $835M being available from FTAC’s trust account.
  • Press Release
