RushNet with acquisition target heliosDX estimates 25% growth in Q2 prelim revenue

  • RushNet (OTCPK:RSHN) with acquisition target heliosDX expects Q2 record revenue of $1.56M compared to a stretch target of $1.4M indicating a Q/Q increase of ~25.5%.
  • Gross profit is seen at an estimated $1.26M compared to Q1 gross profit of $1.00M, increase of 25.5% Q/Q.
  • Q2 profit is seen at $226,789 compared to $40,737 in Q1.
  • The company processed a record number of specimens at an estimated 6,842 compared to 6,488 in Q1.
  • heliosDX will post an estimated $570K in June monthly revenue.
  • RushNet combined with heliosDX is also expected to close on their transaction by July 12.
