Relevium Technologies settles $2.8M outstanding notes
Jun. 30, 2021 12:39 PM ETRelevium Technologies Inc. (RLLVF)RLLVFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Relevium Technologies (OTCPK:RLLVF) reached an agreement to settle the outstanding notes worth about $2.8M.
- On December 20, 2018, the company issued notes with a principal amount of about $2.4M, which matured on December 20, 2020, and were extended until June 1, 2021.
- The company said note holders have agreed to settle the total of $2.8M including interest and fees, through shares for debt of about $2.4M at price of $0.02 per share.
- Plus, cash payment for the balance over the next 60-days amounting to about $364K.
- Source: Press Release