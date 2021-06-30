Relevium Technologies settles $2.8M outstanding notes

  • Relevium Technologies (OTCPK:RLLVF) reached an agreement to settle the outstanding notes worth about $2.8M.
  • On December 20, 2018, the company issued notes with a principal amount of about $2.4M, which matured on December 20, 2020, and were extended until June 1, 2021.
  • The company said note holders have agreed to settle the total of $2.8M including interest and fees, through shares for debt of about $2.4M at price of $0.02 per share.
  • Plus, cash payment for the balance over the next 60-days amounting to about $364K.
  • Source: Press Release
