ThredUp and Poshmark rally as volatility ways continue

Businessman analysis stock chart in crisis covid-19 for investment in stockmarket and finance business planning selective stock for Stockmarket crash and Financial crisis
primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

  • ThredUp (TDUP +5.7%) and Poshmark (POSH +4.4%) swing higher again as interest in the recent IPO stocks remains high.
  • ThredUp is approaching its post-IPO high of $31.86, while Poshmark is more than 50% below its high mark since going public.
  • Seeking Alpha authors are bearish on both TDUP and POSH, while Wall Street analysts have a consensus bullish rating on the online retail pair. Short interest on both stocks is over 20% of total float, indicating the volatile trading could extend.
  • ThredUp and Poshmark are not due into the earnings confessional until early August.
  • Compare ThredUp and Poshmarks side by side.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.