ThredUp and Poshmark rally as volatility ways continue
Jun. 30, 2021 1:05 PM ETPOSH, TDUPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ThredUp (TDUP +5.7%) and Poshmark (POSH +4.4%) swing higher again as interest in the recent IPO stocks remains high.
- ThredUp is approaching its post-IPO high of $31.86, while Poshmark is more than 50% below its high mark since going public.
- Seeking Alpha authors are bearish on both TDUP and POSH, while Wall Street analysts have a consensus bullish rating on the online retail pair. Short interest on both stocks is over 20% of total float, indicating the volatile trading could extend.
- ThredUp and Poshmark are not due into the earnings confessional until early August.
