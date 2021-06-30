Daré Bioscience reaches over three-month high as Roth boosts price target

Jun. 30, 2021 1:24 PM ETDaré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)DAREBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Menopause on the paper with medicare Concept
syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

  • Reaching the highest level since mid-March, Daré Bioscience (DARE +19.5%) appears to record the biggest one-day gain today after Roth Capital Partners lifted its price target to $11.00 from $9.00 per share to imply a premium of ~570.7%.
  • Yesterday, Daré Bioscience rose in the pre-market after the company posted positive topline data from its early-stage trial for DARE-HRT1, an intravaginal ring for hormone therapy (HT) following menopause.
  • The study was designed to evaluate DARE-HRT1 as part of a HT regimen to treat certain conditions linked to menopause such as vasomotor symptoms (VMS) and genitourinary syndrome.
  • Roth analyst Zegbeh Jallah sees a potentially “blockbuster opportunity” for DARE-HRT1, noting that up to 18M women in the U.S. were undergoing hormone replacement therapy in 2007.
  • A marketing application for DARE-BV1 is expected in Q2 2021 in the treatment of bacterial vaginosis Daré Bioscience announced last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.