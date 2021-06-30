Daré Bioscience reaches over three-month high as Roth boosts price target
Jun. 30, 2021 1:24 PM ETDaré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)DAREBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Reaching the highest level since mid-March, Daré Bioscience (DARE +19.5%) appears to record the biggest one-day gain today after Roth Capital Partners lifted its price target to $11.00 from $9.00 per share to imply a premium of ~570.7%.
- Yesterday, Daré Bioscience rose in the pre-market after the company posted positive topline data from its early-stage trial for DARE-HRT1, an intravaginal ring for hormone therapy (HT) following menopause.
- The study was designed to evaluate DARE-HRT1 as part of a HT regimen to treat certain conditions linked to menopause such as vasomotor symptoms (VMS) and genitourinary syndrome.
- Roth analyst Zegbeh Jallah sees a potentially “blockbuster opportunity” for DARE-HRT1, noting that up to 18M women in the U.S. were undergoing hormone replacement therapy in 2007.
- A marketing application for DARE-BV1 is expected in Q2 2021 in the treatment of bacterial vaginosis Daré Bioscience announced last month.