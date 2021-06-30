Staffing 360 Solutions announces reverse stock split to maintain listing

  • Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF -4.3%) announces reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 6 pre-split shares.
  • The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021; and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
  • The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of Staffing 360’s common stock outstanding from 39,166,528 million shares to ~6,527,755 million shares.
  • Company says they are effecting this reverse stock split to raise common stock price in order to regain compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market’s $1/share minimum bid continued listing requirement.
  • "The recent full forgiveness of our largest PPP loan of $10 million, along with building business momentum in Q1 and anticipated 20% revenue growth in Q2, are important steps in our continuing fiscal recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Brendan Flood, Chairman and CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.