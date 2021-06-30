Staffing 360 Solutions announces reverse stock split to maintain listing
Jun. 30, 2021 1:27 PM ETStaffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF -4.3%) announces reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 6 pre-split shares.
- The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021; and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
- The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of Staffing 360’s common stock outstanding from 39,166,528 million shares to ~6,527,755 million shares.
- Company says they are effecting this reverse stock split to raise common stock price in order to regain compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market’s $1/share minimum bid continued listing requirement.
- "The recent full forgiveness of our largest PPP loan of $10 million, along with building business momentum in Q1 and anticipated 20% revenue growth in Q2, are important steps in our continuing fiscal recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Brendan Flood, Chairman and CEO.