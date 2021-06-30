Medical device maker pops over 50% on trading debut

  • The commercial-stage medical device company CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) opened sharply above the IPO price on Thursday in its first trading session following an upsized IPO priced at $18.00 per share.
  • CVRx shares opened at $26.25 at about 1:05 PM ET, up ~45.8% from the initial public offering price to quickly reach $27.66 by 1:28 PM ET to indicate a gain of ~53.7%.
  • The company had initially priced the offering at $15.00 – $17.00 apiece. It consisted of ~6.3M shares offered by the company while underwriters' over-allotment stood at an additional 937.5K shares.
  • The offer was later upsized to 7.0M with an additional ~1.1M shares as underwriters’ over-allotment. The gross proceeds were estimated at $126.0M, excluding the exercise of the underwriters’ option for additional shares.
  • The net proceeds were earmarked for various operational activities and R&D expenses including the commercialization of BAROSTIM NEO, a device marketed by the company for heart failure and resistant hypertension.
